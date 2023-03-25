First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FEM stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a market cap of $374.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,776,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,367,000 after buying an additional 185,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,014,000 after buying an additional 96,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 124,909 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 38,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 485,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

