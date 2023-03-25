First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. The company has a market cap of $254.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 31.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 163,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 38,757 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 43,713 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,549,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 94.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,050,000.

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.