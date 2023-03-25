First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FTGC)

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $30.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16.

Get First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5,080.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,056 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 79,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period.

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.