First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:NFTY)

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.71. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Institutional Trading of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFTY. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

