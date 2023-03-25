First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 75,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,541. The firm has a market cap of $276.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 172,356.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 396,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 112,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 105,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 169,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 65,492 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

