First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FTRI opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $276.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth $186,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

