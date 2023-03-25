First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LEGR opened at $36.00 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 156.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

