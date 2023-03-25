First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:NXTG)

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NXTG opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,133,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

About First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

