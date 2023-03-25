First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:NXTG)

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTGGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NXTG opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,133,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

About First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Dividend History for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

