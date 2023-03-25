First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPXI opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.69. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 179,690 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

