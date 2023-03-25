First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.296 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEX opened at $76.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEX. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

