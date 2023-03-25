First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.254 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FTC stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $858.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.72. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $109.74.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

