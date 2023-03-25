First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of RNLC stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.05. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $33.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US equities. RNLC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

