First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLN opened at $16.23 on Friday. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,104.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 31.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $600,000.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

