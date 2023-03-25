First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $53.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMB. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

