First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FNY opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 61.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 33,184 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 94.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 103.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares during the period.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

