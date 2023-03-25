First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Get First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 114,260 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of mid-cap US equities. RNMC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.