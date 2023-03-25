First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FAD opened at $93.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $88.65 and a 52 week high of $115.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $675,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

