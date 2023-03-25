First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.269 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAB opened at $66.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $179.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $464,000.

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

