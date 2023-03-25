First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FMHI)

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.