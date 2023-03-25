First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of QQEW stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $79.73 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQEW. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.