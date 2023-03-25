First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.346 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QABA opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

