First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

Shares of ROBT opened at $40.48 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $194.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.