First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ GRID opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.60. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $97.52. The company has a market cap of $690.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRID. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 120.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

