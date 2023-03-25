First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $25.29 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

