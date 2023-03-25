First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXL opened at $62.54 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1,143.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

