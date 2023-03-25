First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:TDIV)

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.178 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDIV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 122,606 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,577,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,217,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.