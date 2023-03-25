First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.152 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXR opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

