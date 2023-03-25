First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVYGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.211 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $43.20 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDVY. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

