First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CARZ)

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

CARZ stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $48.77. 9,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARZ. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 154.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period.

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

