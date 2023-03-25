First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $44.68 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 104.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

