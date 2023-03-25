First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYXGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

FYX opened at $77.31 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $94.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13. The stock has a market cap of $765.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

