First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period.

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

