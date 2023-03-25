First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FIXD opened at $45.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period.

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.