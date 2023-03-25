First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.91. 19,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average is $83.62. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $112.01.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

