Flow Market Cap Hits $1.01 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $21.43 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00330216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,175.59 or 0.25829188 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010088 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,417,972,341 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.