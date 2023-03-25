Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGAP) Stock Price Down 0%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGAP – Get Rating) was down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 7,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 10,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

