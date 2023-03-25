Frax Share 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.32 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $558.00 million and $16.32 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for $7.85 or 0.00028270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00333702 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,203.51 or 0.26101878 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,085,026 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.