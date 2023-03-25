Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Freshworks from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.90.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 162,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $2,314,408.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 162,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $2,314,408.49. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $4,601,106.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,427,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,878,194. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,846,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Freshworks by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,759 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after buying an additional 2,238,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.