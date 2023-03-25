Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $808.24

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 808.24 ($9.93) and traded as low as GBX 727.20 ($8.93). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 735 ($9.03), with a volume of 461,217 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Fresnillo to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.05) to GBX 850 ($10.44) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.60) to GBX 650 ($7.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.67) to GBX 800 ($9.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.82) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.30) to GBX 800 ($9.82) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 751.25 ($9.23).

Fresnillo Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 796.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 808.13. The stock has a market cap of £5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,442.00, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Fresnillo Increases Dividend

About Fresnillo

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.03. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

