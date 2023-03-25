Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,286 shares during the period. Frontdoor makes up approximately 1.9% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 2.03% of Frontdoor worth $34,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,742,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the third quarter worth $74,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 246.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

FTDR opened at $26.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.71. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $33.88.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 442.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

