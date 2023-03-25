Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) is Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Evermore Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Frontline makes up about 3.1% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after buying an additional 214,352 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,796,000 after buying an additional 3,517,554 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Frontline by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,660,834 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Frontline by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after buying an additional 1,860,074 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Frontline by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,750,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,066,000 after buying an additional 1,322,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Frontline plc has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $19.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Read More

