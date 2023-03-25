FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.58

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.58 and traded as high as $56.93. FRP shares last traded at $55.41, with a volume of 7,108 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FRP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRP Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $538.27 million, a PE ratio of 118.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at FRP

Institutional Trading of FRP

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $330,953.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,804.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $330,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at $120,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in FRP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 966,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FRP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FRP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FRP during the third quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in FRP during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

Featured Articles

