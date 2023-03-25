Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.59

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 1399571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 26.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $112,659.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $238,492.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George K. Martin purchased 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,492.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 455.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading

