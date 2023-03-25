FY2023 EPS Estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.22. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.56% and a negative net margin of 103.96%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLP. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,062,333 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 718.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

