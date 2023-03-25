G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $19.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $14.23 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $675.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.