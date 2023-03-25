Gamehost (TSE:GH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.02

Shares of Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.02 and traded as high as C$8.26. Gamehost shares last traded at C$8.26, with a volume of 13,663 shares trading hands.

Gamehost Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$189.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.92.

Gamehost Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

