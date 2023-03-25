Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Trading Down 4.1%

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.67 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 36.67 ($0.45). Approximately 343,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 317,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.25 ($0.47).

Geiger Counter Stock Down 4.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. The stock has a market cap of £49.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3,666.70 and a beta of 1.18.

About Geiger Counter

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

