General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.26-$4.30 EPS.
Shares of GIS stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.
In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
