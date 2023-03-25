General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.26-$4.30 EPS.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

