General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06, RTT News reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.26-$4.30 EPS.

General Mills Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.05. General Mills has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in General Mills by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

