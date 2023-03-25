Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.31.

GBIO opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $303.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

